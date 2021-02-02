Short Interest in eDreams ODIGEO S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDDRF) Grows By 24.7%

eDreams ODIGEO S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDDRF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 235,000 shares, a growth of 24.7% from the December 31st total of 188,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 52.2 days.

EDDRF opened at $3.65 on Tuesday. eDreams ODIGEO has a 12-month low of $3.65 and a 12-month high of $4.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.82 and a 200-day moving average of $3.05.

About eDreams ODIGEO

eDreams ODIGEO SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in Europe. It offers its products and services under the eDreams, Go Voyages, Opodo, Travellink, and Liligo brands. The company also provides marketing, admin and IT consulting, and metasearch services, as well as creates audiences for optimizing online advertising campaigns.

