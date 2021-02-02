Short Interest in eDreams ODIGEO S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDDRF) Grows By 24.7%

eDreams ODIGEO S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDDRF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 235,000 shares, a growth of 24.7% from the December 31st total of 188,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 52.2 days.
EDDRF opened at $3.65 on Tuesday. eDreams ODIGEO has a 12-month low of $3.65 and a 12-month high of $4.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.82 and a 200-day moving average of $3.05.
About eDreams ODIGEO
