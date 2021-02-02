Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.65 to $5.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.19. The company issued revenue guidance of +16% to +20% or $2.047 billion to $2.118 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.87 billion.Atkore International Group also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 5.65-5.95 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ATKR. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Atkore International Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Atkore International Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.

NYSE:ATKR opened at $46.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 2.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.34. Atkore International Group has a 12 month low of $10.85 and a 12 month high of $50.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $477.42 million during the quarter. Atkore International Group had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 47.96%.

In related news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 8,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $294,712.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,463 shares in the company, valued at $8,040,817.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 38,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total transaction of $1,366,779.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 227,463 shares in the company, valued at $8,004,422.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,435 shares of company stock valued at $3,658,874 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

