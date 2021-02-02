Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,210,000 shares, a growth of 24.9% from the December 31st total of 4,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Several brokerages have commented on ARLO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arlo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. BWS Financial lifted their target price on Arlo Technologies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARLO. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,138,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,001,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713,841 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Arlo Technologies by 155.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 795,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,183,000 after buying an additional 484,270 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Arlo Technologies by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,015,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,339,000 after buying an additional 411,183 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Arlo Technologies by 1,074.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 398,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after buying an additional 364,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Arlo Technologies by 752.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 203,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 180,000 shares in the last quarter. 71.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARLO stock opened at $10.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.07. Arlo Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $10.43. The firm has a market cap of $804.60 million, a PE ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 1.91.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.22. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.33% and a negative net margin of 18.21%. The firm had revenue of $110.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.55 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arlo Technologies will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Security Camera, a battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Pro, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera; Arlo Go, a LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security; and Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision.

