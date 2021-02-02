Piper Sandler Comments on QCR Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:QCRH)

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of QCR in a research note issued on Sunday, January 31st. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for QCR’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on QCR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ QCRH opened at $39.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.78. The company has a market cap of $631.56 million, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.14. QCR has a 12-month low of $22.39 and a 12-month high of $43.38.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. QCR had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 18.59%. The company had revenue of $75.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.30 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.56%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QCR during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of QCR by 517.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of QCR by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,853 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of QCR by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in shares of QCR by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 18,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits.

