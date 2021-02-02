TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAY) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS TMOAY opened at $5.72 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.40 and its 200 day moving average is $4.34. TomTom has a fifty-two week low of $3.19 and a fifty-two week high of $5.91.

Get TomTom alerts:

About TomTom

TomTom N.V. develops and sells navigation and location-based products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Enterprise, and Consumer. The company offers standard definition, advanced driver assistance system (ADAS), and high definition maps; map application programming interfaces and software development kits; navigation software; and traffic online services to automotive customers, including original equipment manufacturers and tier 1 head unit vendors, as well as application developers, Internet of Things experts, fleet and logistic management providers, governments, and cloud service providers.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for TomTom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TomTom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.