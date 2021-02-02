RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, an increase of 25.2% from the December 31st total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 528,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

RPM stock opened at $83.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.17. RPM International has a 52-week low of $42.85 and a 52-week high of $98.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.95.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.06. RPM International had a return on equity of 35.72% and a net margin of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RPM International will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. RPM International’s payout ratio is presently 49.51%.

In other news, CFO Russell L. Gordon sold 9,668 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.89, for a total value of $820,716.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,828,305.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 8,811 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total value of $763,737.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of RPM International by 416.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RPM International by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RPM International by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of RPM International by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 22,010 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of RPM International by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 27,870 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RPM. Bank of America raised their target price on RPM International from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded RPM International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on RPM International from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded RPM International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $102.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.70.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers and sealants, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

