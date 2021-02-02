Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 12.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $97.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.09 and its 200 day moving average is $73.20. Cirrus Logic has a fifty-two week low of $47.04 and a fifty-two week high of $103.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 37.78, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.88.

In other Cirrus Logic news, CEO John Forsyth sold 2,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $221,521.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at $404,149. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 2,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $188,203.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,852.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,031 shares of company stock worth $6,963,951. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CRUS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Cirrus Logic from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Cirrus Logic from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Cirrus Logic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.75.

Cirrus Logic announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

