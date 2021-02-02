Jobchain (JOB) Price Down 23.9% This Week

Jobchain (CURRENCY:JOB) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 2nd. One Jobchain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Jobchain has a market cap of $3.80 million and approximately $416.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Jobchain has traded down 23.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Jobchain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00066422 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $288.60 or 0.00826817 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00006089 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00048701 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002869 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,638.07 or 0.04693019 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00035942 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002865 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00014902 BTC.

Jobchain Token Profile

Jobchain (CRYPTO:JOB) is a token. Its launch date was March 17th, 2019. Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,974,622,376 tokens. Jobchain’s official Twitter account is @jobchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Jobchain is https://reddit.com/r/jobchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jobchain’s official message board is medium.com/jobchain . Jobchain’s official website is www.jobchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Jobchain® is an ecosystem that enables anybody to hire or be hired anytime, anywhere and earn a salary in cryptocurrency. Jobchain® App includes a cryptocurrency wallet. Users will be able to buy, sell, send and store their preferred cryptocurrency. “

Jobchain Token Trading

Jobchain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jobchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jobchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jobchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jobchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jobchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.