Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.64-2.88 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.8-3.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.73 billion.

CTLT stock opened at $117.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.65 and a 200 day moving average of $95.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a PE ratio of 74.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Catalent has a 52 week low of $31.04 and a 52 week high of $120.48.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $845.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.87 million. Catalent had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 14.20%. Catalent’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Catalent will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Catalent from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Catalent from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Catalent from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Catalent from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Catalent from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $113.56.

In related news, insider Aristippos Gennadios sold 13,662 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total transaction of $1,405,000.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 2,425 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total value of $244,900.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,855 shares of company stock valued at $2,072,912 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

