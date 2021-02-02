HOQU (HQX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $481,933.30

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded up 27.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 2nd. One HOQU token can now be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, HOQU has traded 37.9% higher against the US dollar. HOQU has a market cap of $481,933.30 and $2.57 million worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00066422 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $288.60 or 0.00826817 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00006089 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00048701 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002869 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,638.07 or 0.04693019 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00035942 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002865 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00014902 BTC.

HOQU Profile

HOQU (HQX) is a token. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 tokens. HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HOQU is www.hoqu.io . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for HOQU is blog.hoqu.io

Buying and Selling HOQU

HOQU can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOQU should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HOQU using one of the exchanges listed above.

