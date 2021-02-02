Pirl (PIRL) Price Reaches $0.0118 on Major Exchanges

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. One Pirl coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0118 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pirl has traded up 11.7% against the dollar. Pirl has a market capitalization of $994,346.04 and approximately $2,034.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $34,904.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,429.16 or 0.04094483 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $143.38 or 0.00410788 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $424.43 or 0.01215965 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $180.18 or 0.00516197 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.82 or 0.00414892 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003731 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.23 or 0.00261362 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00021858 BTC.

Pirl Profile

Pirl (PIRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Pirl’s total supply is 84,593,637 coins. The official website for Pirl is pirl.io . Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Pirl

Pirl can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

