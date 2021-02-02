Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 39,805 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 701,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 39,805 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 0.8% of Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $35,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Palladium Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 47,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 45,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $918,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $1,289,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 650,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,577,000 after purchasing an additional 99,289 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $52.99 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.59. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $54.56.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

