World Asset Management Inc Sells 1,397 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,397 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Old Port Advisors increased its position in McKesson by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in McKesson by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group increased its holdings in McKesson by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in McKesson by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in McKesson by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McKesson alerts:

In other McKesson news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 6,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,043,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,785. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.32, for a total transaction of $82,044.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,887 shares of company stock valued at $3,911,656 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MCK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on McKesson from $204.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on McKesson from $174.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on McKesson from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on McKesson from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.57.

MCK opened at $179.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $112.60 and a 52 week high of $187.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.63.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $4.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $60.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.35 billion. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Story: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.