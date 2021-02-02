Whittier Trust Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 203,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,937 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. owned approximately 0.05% of Eaton worth $24,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ETN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 15.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,626,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,390,544,000 after buying an additional 3,243,644 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3,073.8% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 607,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,015,000 after buying an additional 588,656 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 179.7% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 450,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,183,000 after buying an additional 289,739 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,215,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,998,000 after purchasing an additional 192,558 shares during the period. Finally, Shellback Capital LP purchased a new position in Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth $15,305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Argus raised their price objective on Eaton from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eaton from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on Eaton from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Eaton from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Eaton from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

Eaton stock opened at $121.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.75, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $56.42 and a 1-year high of $130.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $120.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.39.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total value of $368,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,946.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 171,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total value of $20,019,224.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 391,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,792,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,663 shares of company stock valued at $20,567,444 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

