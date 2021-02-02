OceanFirst Financial Corp. Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share (NASDAQ:OCFC)

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) – Analysts at Boenning Scattergood issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for OceanFirst Financial in a report issued on Monday, February 1st. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick forecasts that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Boenning Scattergood has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 13.14%.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on OCFC. DA Davidson raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. OceanFirst Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCFC opened at $18.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 0.98. OceanFirst Financial has a 52 week low of $11.60 and a 52 week high of $23.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.17 and a 200 day moving average of $16.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.85%.

In other OceanFirst Financial news, Director Nicos Katsoulis bought 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.76 per share, for a total transaction of $28,044.00. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCFC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in OceanFirst Financial by 18.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,687 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 9,365 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in OceanFirst Financial by 32.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 115,495 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 28,266 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in OceanFirst Financial by 9.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,463 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in OceanFirst Financial by 7.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 396,420 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,989,000 after purchasing an additional 28,239 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the second quarter worth about $442,000. Institutional investors own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

