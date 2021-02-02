FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) Issues Q4 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) updated its fourth quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.68-0.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.59. FS KKR Capital also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.68-0.70 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FSK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $15.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. FS KKR Capital has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.38.

Shares of FSK stock opened at $17.29 on Tuesday. FS KKR Capital has a 1 year low of $7.60 and a 1 year high of $25.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.59.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. FS KKR Capital had a positive return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 86.86%. The business had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.25 million. Equities research analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

