Whittier Trust Co. Has $30.15 Million Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 115.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 465,190 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 248,998 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. owned 0.07% of The Blackstone Group worth $30,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BX. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth about $777,000. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 5,056 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors raised its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 91,265 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,915,000 after purchasing an additional 8,302 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 78,436 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 5,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 56,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 5,254 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc acquired 997,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $24,948,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 42,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,481,905.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised The Blackstone Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Blackstone Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.19.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $69.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.33. The company has a market cap of $46.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.79 and a beta of 1.33. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $70.09.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a $0.7175 dividend. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is currently 93.51%.

The Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.