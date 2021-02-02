Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Plans $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 26th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 3rd.

NASDAQ:VBTX opened at $26.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.16. Veritex has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $29.50.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Veritex had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 6.70%. On average, analysts predict that Veritex will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

VBTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Veritex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Veritex from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Veritex from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

In other news, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 22,200 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $555,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 493,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,334,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 2,500 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include demand, savings, money market and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

