Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Shares Bought by Palladium Partners LLC

Palladium Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,905 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC owned about 0.13% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $4,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GSY. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 230.7% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 93.3% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 165.8% in the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter.

GSY stock opened at $50.56 on Tuesday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 1 year low of $46.87 and a 1 year high of $50.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.54.

