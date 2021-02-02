Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Reduced by Analyst

Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) – Equities research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Honeywell International in a research report issued on Monday, February 1st. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now forecasts that the conglomerate will earn $1.81 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.83. William Blair also issued estimates for Honeywell International’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.18 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.70 EPS.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. Honeywell International’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HON. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.33.

Honeywell International stock opened at $195.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International has a 1-year low of $101.08 and a 1-year high of $216.70.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 29,606 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.35, for a total transaction of $5,398,654.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc purchased 68,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $274,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 280,000 shares of company stock worth $1,158,524 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 1,308 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 14,497 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,022,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

