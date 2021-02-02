Etsy, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.80 Per Share (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Etsy in a research note issued on Sunday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $1.80 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.81. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Etsy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Get Etsy alerts:

ETSY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Etsy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Etsy from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Etsy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Etsy from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Etsy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.59.

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $203.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98. The firm has a market cap of $25.69 billion, a PE ratio of 113.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.18. Etsy has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $226.73.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,681,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Etsy in the 3rd quarter valued at $184,000. Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in Etsy by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 2,581 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Etsy in the 3rd quarter valued at $849,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new position in Etsy in the 3rd quarter valued at $636,000. 87.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Melissa Reiff sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raina Moskowitz sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total transaction of $501,270.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,001,537.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 173,704 shares of company stock valued at $24,671,615 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

Read More: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.