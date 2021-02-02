Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:HT)

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) – Research analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report issued on Monday, February 1st. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.07. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Get Hersha Hospitality Trust alerts:

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.80). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 17.94% and a negative net margin of 51.54%.

HT has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $4.75 to $5.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

Shares of HT opened at $7.74 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.68. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 12-month low of $2.29 and a 12-month high of $14.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 764,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after acquiring an additional 35,420 shares in the last quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC grew its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 436,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 106,500 shares in the last quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 341,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 24,944 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 407.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after acquiring an additional 247,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,636,000. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Ashish R. Parikh sold 86,729 shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $713,779.67. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,046.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ashish R. Parikh sold 3,412 shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $27,807.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,481.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.