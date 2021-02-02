Palladium Partners LLC Reduces Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Palladium Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $9,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pensionfund Sabic raised its position in shares of Anthem by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 9,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Anthem by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 66,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,968,000 after purchasing an additional 13,976 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,235,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Anthem by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Anthem by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 26,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Anthem from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $354.60.

Anthem stock opened at $292.56 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $317.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $295.13. Anthem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $171.03 and a twelve month high of $340.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $72.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.02. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.55%.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total transaction of $1,822,987.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,024,591.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

