Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Stake Lowered by Palladium Partners LLC

Palladium Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,519 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,873 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,574,059 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $630,748,000 after acquiring an additional 139,236 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 584,484 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $143,181,000 after acquiring an additional 67,425 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Stryker by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,223 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYK opened at $226.54 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.89. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $124.54 and a 52 week high of $247.44.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 30.51%.

SYK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $232.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.00.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total value of $478,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,424,151.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total transaction of $1,163,050.00. Insiders sold 17,697 shares of company stock valued at $4,168,737 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

