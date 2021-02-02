Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Will Announce Earnings of $2.11 Per Share

Brokerages expect Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) to report $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.27. Penske Automotive Group reported earnings per share of $1.25 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 68.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will report full year earnings of $6.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.95 to $6.34. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $7.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Penske Automotive Group.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Penske Automotive Group in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Truist upped their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America upped their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $49.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.73.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 674,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,163,000 after buying an additional 105,578 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 338,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,153,000 after purchasing an additional 39,570 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 283,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,419 shares during the last quarter. BP PLC acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter worth $6,645,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 33.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 88,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,239,000 after buying an additional 22,259 shares in the last quarter. 38.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PAG opened at $61.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61. Penske Automotive Group has a 52 week low of $19.99 and a 52 week high of $66.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.82%.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

