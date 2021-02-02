Piper Sandler Comments on The Kraft Heinz Company’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:KHC)

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report issued on Sunday, January 31st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.79 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.77. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Kraft Heinz’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.59 EPS.

Get The Kraft Heinz alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on KHC. Guggenheim upgraded The Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.56.

Shares of KHC opened at $33.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The Kraft Heinz has a fifty-two week low of $19.99 and a fifty-two week high of $36.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.78 and its 200-day moving average is $32.98.

In other The Kraft Heinz news, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 29,169,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total value of $884,129,060.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elio Leoni Sceti purchased 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.22 per share, for a total transaction of $2,989,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 181.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Rock Creek Group LP boosted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. 58.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

Featured Article: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for The Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.