McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 295 Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 295 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fundamentun LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 9,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 4,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WM. Bank of America downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.07.

Waste Management stock opened at $112.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.52. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.34 and a 52 week high of $126.79.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, December 14th that allows the company to repurchase $1.35 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 301 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $34,356.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,767,076.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 8,852 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.85, for a total transaction of $1,096,320.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,455,910.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 103,371 shares of company stock worth $12,394,479. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

