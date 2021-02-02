Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Holdings Lifted by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,706,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,135 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.67% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $92,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 336,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,183,000 after purchasing an additional 45,029 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,827,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 140.4% in the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 308,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,748,000 after acquiring an additional 180,243 shares during the period. BEAM Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $835,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VMBS opened at $54.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.05 and a 200-day moving average of $54.08. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $50.77 and a twelve month high of $54.74.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.044 dividend. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

