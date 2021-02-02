Canal Capital Management LLC Purchases 18 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Canal Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,302 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 18 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.6% of Canal Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,523,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its stake in Amazon.com by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 941 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 128,949 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $406,026,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in Amazon.com by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 10,088 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,764,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMZN. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,860.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,694.61.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,342.88 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 97.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,204.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,182.29.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.97, for a total transaction of $1,025,870.73. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,907,793. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total transaction of $904,086.66. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,383,864.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,653 shares of company stock valued at $23,985,499. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

