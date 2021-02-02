Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Sold by Bourgeon Capital Management LLC

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,610 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,223 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Lathrop Investment Management Corp raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 52,071 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 75,905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,555,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. 97.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MLM stock opened at $295.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $290.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.85. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.08 and a twelve month high of $319.01. The company has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MLM shares. Bank of America lowered Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $246.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. UBS Group started coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $262.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $311.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Truist raised their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $233.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.52.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,004 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.64, for a total value of $2,747,498.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,609,916.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

