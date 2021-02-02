iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Sold by Bourgeon Capital Management LLC

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SLV. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 119.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,582,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $99,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490,206 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 24.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,288,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,276,000 after buying an additional 2,231,421 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 150.0% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,500,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,100,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 12,168.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,330,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,797,000 after buying an additional 1,319,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 469.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 809,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,878,000 after buying an additional 667,054 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV opened at $26.76 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.33. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $10.86 and a 52 week high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.