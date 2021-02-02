Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Has $2.84 Million Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 69.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,170 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 16,900 shares during the quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $2,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total value of $34,817.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 470 shares in the company, valued at $34,817.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 23,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $1,623,396.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,656,461.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,046 shares of company stock worth $2,526,294 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DHI opened at $77.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 1.82. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.51 and a 1 year high of $83.25. The company has a market cap of $28.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.73.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.42. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.14.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

