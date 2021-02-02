Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Invests $297,000 in Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Spero Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 200.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 638.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SPRO shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Spero Therapeutics from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of SPRO opened at $19.18 on Tuesday. Spero Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.25 and a one year high of $23.64. The company has a market cap of $521.45 million, a P/E ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.33.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.05. Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 768.15% and a negative return on equity of 93.43%. The business had revenue of $4.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 million. Equities analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Spero Therapeutics news, COO Cristina Larkin sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $228,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at $256,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc sold 125,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $1,733,643.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 399,433 shares of company stock valued at $5,726,614. Company insiders own 17.43% of the company’s stock.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial disease.

