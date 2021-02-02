Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Holdings Trimmed by Palladium Partners LLC

Palladium Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,053 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for approximately 2.0% of Palladium Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $36,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,818,183 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,909,790,000 after purchasing an additional 278,509 shares during the period. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. Fundamentun LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 6,489 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 16,921 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $8,463,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.38, for a total transaction of $293,628.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,862,868.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total value of $38,175,967.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,794 shares of company stock valued at $40,489,167 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Adobe in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Adobe in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $605.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $523.58.

Shares of ADBE opened at $470.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $481.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $475.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $255.13 and a 52-week high of $536.88. The company has a market cap of $225.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.36, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to buy up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.