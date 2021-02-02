Palladium Partners LLC Buys 15,390 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Palladium Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 302,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,390 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Palladium Partners LLC owned approximately 0.68% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF worth $20,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 622,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,172,000 after buying an additional 120,818 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 590,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,067,000 after buying an additional 41,751 shares in the last quarter. Resource Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 565,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,334,000 after buying an additional 74,841 shares in the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 437,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,927,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 378.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 275,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,800,000 after buying an additional 217,886 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SLYV opened at $71.33 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $34.77 and a 1 year high of $74.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.34.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

