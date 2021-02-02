Palladium Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL)

Palladium Partners LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 502,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,767 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC owned 22.31% of JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF worth $14,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JVAL. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF by 16.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 136,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 19,096 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF by 25.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 3,737 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $902,000.

Shares of JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF stock opened at $30.60 on Tuesday. JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $17.31 and a 52-week high of $31.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.36 and a 200 day moving average of $27.35.

