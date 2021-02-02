Marshall Financial Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,270 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $270.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $271.83 and a 200 day moving average of $274.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $292.95.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $33.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.03 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

In other The Home Depot news, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $6,895,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 97,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,226,628.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total transaction of $32,283.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,539,757.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett raised shares of The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.25.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

