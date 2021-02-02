Marshall Financial Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,270 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE HD opened at $270.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $271.83 and a 200 day moving average of $274.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $292.95.
In other The Home Depot news, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $6,895,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 97,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,226,628.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total transaction of $32,283.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,539,757.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett raised shares of The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.25.
The Home Depot Company Profile
The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.
