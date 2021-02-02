ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.64 to $0.72 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.80.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MAN shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Northcoast Research raised ManpowerGroup from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ManpowerGroup from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised ManpowerGroup from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $83.91.

NYSE:MAN opened at $89.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.13 and its 200-day moving average is $80.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. ManpowerGroup has a 52 week low of $49.57 and a 52 week high of $97.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.07.

In other news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total value of $336,070.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,650.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

