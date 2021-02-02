World Asset Management Inc Sells 1,791 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,791 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,216,000. Alleghany Corp DE raised its stake in shares of CSX by 396.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 829,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,395,000 after acquiring an additional 662,234 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,615,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 279.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 650,915 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,557,000 after acquiring an additional 479,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP raised its stake in shares of CSX by 702.4% during the 3rd quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 470,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,570,000 after acquiring an additional 412,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 3,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total transaction of $349,054.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,130,989.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $87.05 on Tuesday. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $46.81 and a 52 week high of $97.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $66.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.65.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

CSX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on CSX from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Argus boosted their price objective on CSX from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on CSX from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on CSX from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.63.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

