Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) CFO Christopher B. Prentiss Sells 3,821 Shares

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) CFO Christopher B. Prentiss sold 3,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total transaction of $24,301.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,712.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.66 million, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 2.96. Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $9.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.77 and a 200-day moving average of $4.30.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $20.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.37 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADMS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $49,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 16,430 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADMS. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from $7.50 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.58.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders in the United States. The company offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications.

