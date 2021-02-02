8,285 Shares in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Purchased by Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCLH. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 27.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 245,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,497,000 after purchasing an additional 53,190 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.0% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 46,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 19,294.5% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 10,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 10,612 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 35.2% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the third quarter worth about $342,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NCLH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Norwegian Cruise Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.41.

NCLH stock opened at $22.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $7.03 and a one year high of $55.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.86.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.24) by ($0.11). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 114.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.18%. The business had revenue of $6.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.76 million. On average, research analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert Binder sold 91,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total value of $2,265,143.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,062,765.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers cruise itineraries ranging from a few days to 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, the Caribbean, and Harvest Caye.

