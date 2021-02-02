Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Sells 53 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,067 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in PayPal by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 6,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its position in PayPal by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $1,556,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 173.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 324,461 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $75,989,000 after purchasing an additional 62,687 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $600,658.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,645,902.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total transaction of $5,316,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,384,840.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,109 shares of company stock worth $10,744,659 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $241.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $283.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $237.96 and its 200 day moving average is $205.95. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $82.07 and a one year high of $254.39.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Compass Point reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price objective (up previously from $235.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $234.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.90.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

