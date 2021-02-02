First Heartland Consultants Inc. Purchases 5,718 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 59.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,340 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,718 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in Enbridge by 191.4% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ENB shares. TD Securities cut their price target on Enbridge from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Enbridge from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.31.

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $33.85 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.57 and a 1 year high of $43.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.6523 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 123.00%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

