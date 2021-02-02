Blackstone / GSO Loan Financing Limited (LON:BGLF) to Issue Dividend Increase – €0.03 Per Share

Blackstone / GSO Loan Financing Limited (LON:BGLF) announced a dividend on Friday, January 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of €0.03 ($0.03) per share on Friday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Blackstone / GSO Loan Financing’s previous dividend of $0.02. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Blackstone / GSO Loan Financing stock opened at GBX 0.65 ($0.01) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 867.50, a current ratio of 867.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of £3.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.64. Blackstone / GSO Loan Financing has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.42 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 0.84 ($0.01).

Blackstone / GSO Loan Financing Company Profile

Blackstone/GSO Loan Financing Limited is a closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide Shareholders with stable and growing income returns, and to grow the capital value of the investment portfolio by exposure predominantly to floating rate senior secured loans directly and indirectly through collateralized loan obligation (CLO) securities and investments in Loan Warehouses.

