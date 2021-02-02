Blackstone / GSO Loan Financing Limited (LON:BGLF) to Issue Dividend Increase – €0.03 Per Share

Blackstone / GSO Loan Financing Limited (LON:BGLF) announced a dividend on Friday, January 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of €0.03 ($0.03) per share on Friday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Blackstone / GSO Loan Financing’s previous dividend of $0.02. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of Blackstone / GSO Loan Financing stock opened at GBX 0.65 ($0.01) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 867.50, a current ratio of 867.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of £3.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.64. Blackstone / GSO Loan Financing has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.42 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 0.84 ($0.01).
Blackstone / GSO Loan Financing Company Profile
