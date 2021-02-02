Noble Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:NBLX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Noble Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:NBLX) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.188 per share on Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This is an increase from Noble Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Shares of NBLX opened at $11.30 on Tuesday. Noble Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $22.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.47 and its 200 day moving average is $9.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 3.46.

Noble Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:NBLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.17). Noble Midstream Partners had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The company had revenue of $187.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.30 million. On average, analysts expect that Noble Midstream Partners will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Noble Midstream Partners from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Noble Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Noble Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Noble Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Noble Midstream Partners from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Noble Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.21.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Noble Midstream Partners stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Noble Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:NBLX) by 31.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 612,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,249 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.68% of Noble Midstream Partners worth $2,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 26.32% of the company’s stock.

Noble Midstream Partners Company Profile

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through four segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments in Midstream Entities and Corporate. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

