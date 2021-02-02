First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) Shares Acquired by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,509 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,719 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. owned approximately 0.67% of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 15.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 4,017 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 79,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 5,658 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 14,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FTHI opened at $20.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.91. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 12-month low of $14.67 and a 12-month high of $23.15.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st.

