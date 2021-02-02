First Heartland Consultants Inc. Sells 122 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $238.11 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $117.87 and a 12-month high of $247.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.98.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

