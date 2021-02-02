First Heartland Consultants Inc. Sells 744 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 744 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 136.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000.

NYSEARCA VV opened at $176.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.95. Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $100.90 and a twelve month high of $181.42.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

