First Heartland Consultants Inc. Has $581,000 Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lessened its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,526 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMGN. Truist raised shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $279.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $286.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, January 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.38.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,941.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total transaction of $235,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,965,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $240.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $139.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $177.05 and a 52 week high of $276.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a $1.76 dividend. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

