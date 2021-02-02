Investors Purchase High Volume of Discovery Put Options (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 12,147 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,123% compared to the average volume of 993 put options.

Shares of Discovery stock opened at $35.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.72. Discovery has a 12-month low of $15.43 and a 12-month high of $38.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DISCK shares. TheStreet raised Discovery from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Discovery from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Discovery in the third quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Discovery by 570.9% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. 54.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

